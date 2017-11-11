Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde says the more chances his side have to beat the Wallabies before the 2018 Rugby World Cup the better.

Wales are determined to begin a two-year World Cup countdown by ending their dismal run of defeats against Australia.

The countries will square up as 2019 World Cup pool rivals in Japan, and Australia currently boast a 12-Test winning sequence that began eight years ago.

A new-look Wales team is charged with starting to redress the balance as they take on Australia minus injured British and Irish Lions Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb and George North.

"Two years away (to the World Cup) is a bit far away to be looking," Wales assistant coach and forwards specialist Robin McBryde said.

"However, it is always nice to win. We want to get that scalp we have been looking for.

"We know we have not got a great record against Australia, so the more times we get to improve on that record before the World Cup, the better it will be.

While much has been made of Wales' fresh approach of fielding two midfield playmakers in Williams and five-eighth Dan Biggar, they also know the basic set-piece rudiments have to be right.

McBryde called upon the services of 58-cap Welsh rake Garin Jenkins to address the players on Thursday night.

"I know there is a lot of talk about attack and defence, but it starts with the front five," McBryde added.

"It's going to be a big challenge for us against an Australian pack that has really built momentum with (Mario) Ledesma's input with regards to the scrum. They are very efficient in that area.

"I just thought some words of wisdom from Garin would stand us in good stead, and he was excellent last night. It was great to have him there. He is a good man, and hopefully we will benefit from some of the knowledge he imparted.

"It starts and finishes with the front five. We need to be able to give that platform in order to hopefully provide that team possession we can benefit from and take advantage of.

"It's easy to maybe disregard that aspect, with everyone talking about a new style of play etc, so I just wanted to bring that focus back down. From a front-five point of view, sometimes it is just doing what it says on the tin, and no one did it better than Garin."

If Wales beat Australia it will also end a 15-year period of losing their opening autumn Test.