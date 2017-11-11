Australia will put a nine-year unbeaten record on the line when they take on Wales under the roof at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Boosted by last week's 63-30 win over Japan and victory over the All Blacks in Brisbane last month, Michael Cheika's men put their 12-match unbeaten record against the Welsh on the line under a closed roof at the Principality Stadium early Sunday (AEDT).

Despite facing a side missing injured British and Irish Lions skipper Sam Warburton and experienced back-rower Justin Tipuric local bookmakers have the sides evenly priced.

Cheika's side enjoyed their final hit-out at one the great cathedrals of world rugby on Friday afternoon, accompanied by Goanna's 1982 hit Solid Rock.

Skipper Michael Hooper said the team are desperate to repeat the fast start made last year when they ran in three tries in the opening 20 minutes on their way to a comprehensive 32-8 victory.

However, he is expecting a desperate challenge from the Welsh who have won just one of their last 17 meetings with the Wallabies.

"If we could have that start every game it would be fantastic," Hooper said.

"The challenge is keeping the foot on the pedal. I'd love a fast start tomorrow.

"But we know it's going to come down to the 80 minutes and that pivotal moment in the 60-70-minute mark and that's where we want to come out on top."

Warburton also missed last year's game, allowing Australia to dominate possession and the absence of he and 2013 Lions tourist Tipuric is a huge blow for Warren Gatland's side.

Rookie flanker Josh Navidi is one of three players making their home debut along with playmaking inside centre Owen Williams and lightning-fast winger Steff Evans.

Hooper admits to not knowing a great deal about Navidi but said Wales' reputation for producing top class flankers means he will be given huge respect.

"From watching them play some of their games from down our way this year we know they go through a mountain of work," Hooper said.

"We know they are going to be class. The Welsh have put out quality back rows for as many years that I have been playing."

The decision to close the roof will make the stadium a cauldron of noise and with a reduction in ticket prices Wales officials expect a crowd of about 70,000.

Although there are some bare areas on the pitch, which hosted Anthony Joshua's heavyweight world title fight just a fortnight ago, Hooper said he is expecting a fast, open game.

"The surface is good and we've trained on all different types from heavy to 3G since we've been here," he said.

"It's firm but muddy, quick, but in parts you could need metal studs.

"It's a great place to play and with the roof closed it can get really loud, and intimidating especially if you're on the wrong side of the ball."