Australia have defeated Ireland by 10 points in the International Rules game at Adelaide Oval.

A dominant Nat Fyfe has propelled Australia to 10-point triumph against Ireland in Sunday's International Rules game in Adelaide.

Collingwood's AFL captain Scott Pendlebury appeared to re-injure a finger - he didn't return after receiving treatment in the second quarter.

Pendlebury missed the last six rounds of the AFL season after breaking the middle finger on his right hand.

Australia won 2.13.12 (63) to 1.13.8 (53) before a crowd of 25,502 at Adelaide Oval.

Pendlebury's injury took some gloss of a largely polished Australian victory in the series opener - the second and final game will be played in Perth next Saturday.

After being jumped early and struggling to handle the round ball, Fyfe inspired an Australian comeback.

The Irish had skipped to a 10-point lead early in the second quarter before Fyfe took control - he kicked a goal and converted three overs.

After leading by one point at halftime, Australia blitzed the Irish to create a match-defining 15-point advantage at three quarter-time.

Australia's lively attacker Chad Wingard, Dayne Zorko and tall forward Ben Brown each kicked two overs while Luke Shuey scored a goal.

Ireland relied on two prime attacking threats - Michael Murphy and Conor McManus - for the bulk of their scoring.

Murphy kicked a goal and four overs while McManus potted seven overs.

Ireland staged a fightback of sorts in the last quarter to sneak within seven points before Shuey steadied Australia - he used both hands to tap the ball into the net for a goal.