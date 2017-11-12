One concern for Australia in the build-up to the Twickenham test will be the number of penalties that the Wallabies conceded in Saturday's 29-21 win over Wales in Cardiff. “You are not going to be able to say it's not a problem of our doing because the penalty count was 15-3 against us,” Cheika said after making a winning start to their three-match British tour. “I think just the consistency is what we are looking for. We've got to solve it, it’s a problem we haven't had all year. We’ve not been in double digits almost all year so to go 15 in our first game in Europe surprised me... and lose a player too.” Captain Michael Hooper was sent to the sin-bin for repeated infringements and forced to watch from the sidelines as the Wallabies held off a strong home finish.
“It's becoming a bit of a thing for us against this Welsh team. A couple of times where our team has just hung in with a lot of character,” said Hooper afterwards. “It was a really satisfying win... The willingness of the team to get off the ground and work for each other was hugely pleasing.”
England beat Argentina 21-8 at Twickenham on Saturday in their first international of the November series in a clash Jones termed a "grindathon".
