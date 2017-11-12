Australia's Domonic Bedggood has won the silver medal behind China's Jian Tang at the FINA Diving Grand Prix on the Gold Coast.

Domonic Bedggood showed his Commonwealth Games gold medal credentials as some other leading Australian hopes faltered on the final day of the FINA Diving Grand Prix on the Gold Coast.

Bedggood won silver, only narrowly edged out by China's Jian Tang in the men's platform final in windy conditions on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Queenslander won gold in the synchronised 10m platform alongside Olympic great Matthew Mitcham at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and will be aiming to add to his Games medal tally on the Gold Coast in April.

In the women's synchro springboard, both the Australian combinations of Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith, and Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan, were in contention for the gold medal before posting no-dives late in the competition.

Keeney and Smith, bronze medallists at last year's Rio Olympics, needed less than 40 points from their final dive to overhaul USA's Krysta Palmer and Maria Coburn for the gold, but a mistake left the pair with no score and relegated them to fourth place overall.

One round earlier a mistake also left Qin and Sheehan without a score, with the pair eventually finishing fifth.

Palmer and Coburn took the gold with 261.00 points, ahead of Germany's Tina Punzel and Lena Hentschel (242.70), with Japan's Sayaka Mikami and Hazuki Miyamoto taking bronze with 235.80.

In the women's individual springboard final China took the gold and the bronze, with Yiwen Chen finishing with 297.75 points.