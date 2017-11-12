Bob Katter is confident his party will hold the balance of power after the Queensland election. (AAP)

Federal MP Bob Katter is confident his party will win up to six seats at the Queensland state election and hold the balance of power in parliament.

Federal independent MP Bob Katter says he is confident his party will secure up to four more seats in Queensland's parliament at the November 25 state election.

Speaking in Brisbane on Sunday, Mr Katter said he doesn't think there is any chance of either Labor or the Liberal National Party forming government in their own right.

"I'm afraid they have failed us miserably," Mr Katter said.

Mr Katter said he was confident Katter's Australia Party would hold the balance of power by winning up to six seats, a jump from its existing two.

The party is running in 10 seats across the state including the newly-named electorate of Traeger, which is held by KAP state leader Robbie Katter.

Dalrymple MP Shane Knuth is also trying to keep his job but has been disadvantaged by a major boundary redistribution which has basically forced him into the brand new electorate of Hill.

The KAP has focused much of its attention this election on north Queensland by running candidates in the seats of Hinchinbrook, Mundingburra and Thuringowa near Townsville as well as the far north seat of Cook.

It will face tough competition from One Nation in the seats of Callide and Whitsunday, which were last week visited by federal senator Pauline Hanson as part of her "battler bus" tour.

In the south, the KAP has only run candidates in the electorates of Condamine, west of Toowomba, and the outback seat of Warrego.