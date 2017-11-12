The New Zealand Breakers have continued their NBL dominance over the Perth Wildcats. (AAP)

The New Zealand Breakers have continued their NBL dominance over the Perth Wildcats, scoring an 88-82 win at Perth Arena.

The top-of-the-table Breakers led throughout the final term to extend their own winning streak to eight games, including two in four days over the reigning premiers.

They won that first game with an almost identical 88-84 scoreline.

The Breakers now enjoy a five-game winning streak over the Cats, including victories in their past two visits to the Perth Arena.

That's no mean feat considering Perth were hunting their 13th straight win at their home venue on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Breakers overcame an amazing 41 lead changes in the first three quarters to celebrate captain Mika Vukona's 400th NBL in style.

The game also provided the most fouls so far this season, with 52.

After trailing 41-39 at half-time, Kirk Penney and DJ Newbill did most of the damage for the Breakers.

Newbill was the Breakers top scorer with 20.

At halftime, there had already been a staggering 37 lead changes.

Perth's lead was due mainly to the offensive effort of Jean-Pierre Tokoto, who had 15 points, and some strong work on the boards by Lucas Walker.

Bryce Cotton was kept to just six points in the first two terms by Shae Ili after he scored 26 in their loss in New Zealand on Thursday.

Tokoto continued to hurt New Zealand on the scoreboard and finished with 30 points, his biggest score since joining the NBL.

Cotton was the Cats next best, with 19.

With the Cats' No.1 one tall Angus Brandt in trouble with three early fouls, the much bigger Breakers were able to take control of the paint.

With the retirement of Matt Knight midweek, Derek Cooke Jnr has become Brandt's main support, but he also found himself with three fouls at the major break.

The result was the 215cm Alex Pledger being able to hit the scoreboard regularly without a defender able to go with him.