Brisbane's Travis Trice has played a pivotal role in the Bullets' 82-74 NBL win over Cairns. (AAP)

Brisbane's Travis Trice has stepped up to help seal an 82-74 NBL win over Cairns.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Travis Trice have sealed Brisbane's gutsy 82-74 NBL home win over Cairns.

The Bullets bounced back from last week's record 31-point home loss to Illawarra to notch just their third win of the season after a fast-finishing Trice helped deny the Taipans a stirring comeback.

Brisbane (3-4 record) delivered on their promise to tighten their defence following last week's rout by the Hawks - their biggest home loss to Illawarra - by limiting the Taipans to the NBL's lowest halftime total of the season, just 24.

But the finish became a shootout and Trice stood tall, nailing back-to-back threes to help Brisbane regain the lead 75-74 and then create a three-point buffer with less than 30 seconds left.

Bullets guard Trice finished with 17 points and a career-high eight assists despite having just two points to his name at halftime.

Cairns (4-6) missed a chance to jump into the top five with a win that would have entered the record books.

The Taipans had hoped to become just the second team in NBL history to have come back from posting 24 or less halftime points and go on to win the game.

Besides Trice, Bullets centre Tom Jervis was huge for Brisbane with 14 points and seven rebounds.

For Cairns, Cameron Gliddon had 15 points and Jarrad Weeks 14.

Brisbane reeled in a six-point deficit to lead 18-15 at the first break, the lowest scoring opening quarter of the season for both teams.

The Bullets kept their new-found defensive pressure to lead 33-24 at halftime before the Taipans finally found their range, outscoring the hosts 25-16 to lock up the scores 49-49 at the final break.

Back-to-back threes from guard Mitch McCarron gave Cairns a 74-73 lead with 90 seconds left before Trice stood up.

Cairns were without import Michael Carrera who went down with a leg injury in the first term in Thursday night's 92-69 win over Melbourne United.