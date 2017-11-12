Opposition frontbencher Tony Burke says Labor will put up a fight in the Bennelong by-election. (AAP)

Labor has announced it is choosing its candidate for the newly vacated NSW seat of Bennelong.

Less than 24 hours since a by-election was announced for the NSW seat of Bennelong, Labor has started the campaign swinging punches at the coalition.

As the foreign citizenship saga claimed Liberal MP and member for Bennelong John Alexander on Saturday, Labor MP Tony Burke warned his party was ready for a fight.

"If they (Liberals) won't stand up for the people of this community, if they won't stand up for the people of Bennelong, the Labor Party will," Mr Burke told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.