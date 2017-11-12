Michael Cheika is confident his side's form is headed in the right direction. (AAP)

Michael Cheika says he and Wallabies players are relishing the chance to face England next week and silence critics of his side in the local media.

Cheika has lost the past four matches against rival Eddie Jones with the current England side unrecognisable from the one that was ruthlessly carved apart in the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

The build up to last year's match at Twickenham was dominated by a war of words between the two former Randwick teammates after Jones accused the Wallabies of scrummaging illegally.

England were unimpressive in their 21-8 win over Argentina on Saturday but Cheika refuses to bite when asked about the prospect of another week of to and fro with Jones.

"It's Australia versus England," Cheika said.

"That's the only thing that counts.

"It's not about fun with Eddie or anyone. We'll have fun in our own camp and then prepare ourselves the best we can each day."

England have only lost once in 21 internationals under Jones and confidence in the side is high heading towards the 2019 World Cup.

But Cheika believes all the pressure will be on the home side next week after his side was dismissed as no better than a club team in a newspaper article last weekend.

"We understand the pundits over here don't think we are much of a chance," he said.

"They've already given England 3-0 for (their) November (matches).

"I think I saw one guy say 'with all respect to Australia, a good club side would beat them.

"I dont think there is too much for them (England) to worry about.

"We'll just prepare as if we are going to play our best game on Saturday and go from there."

Cheika is confident locks Adam Coleman and Rob Simmons will be fit for the Twickenham encounter.

Coleman hurt his thumb in the win over Wales and Simmons re-aggravated a neck injury.

"We'll have a look tommorow," he said.

"Simmons reinjured his neck a little bit but he played a fair bit of the second half which we didn't think he would.

"Coleman is icing his thumb but we expect both to be fine."