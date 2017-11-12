China's Shanshan Feng has won back to back LPGA Tour titles and is set to take over the women's world No.1 ranking

Shanshan Feng is poised to become China's first world No.1 ranked golfer after completing back-to-back victories with a one-stroke win in the LPGA Tour event in home country.

Feng shot a final round two-under-par 70 on Sunday to finish the Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island on nine-under 279, edging out Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn, who saw her birdie attempt on the final hole lip out.

Last Sunday, 28-year-old Feng successfully defended an LPGA title for the first time when she secured a two-shot victory at the TOTO Japan Classic and she's set to overtake South Korea's Park Sung-hyun as No.1 when world rankings are officially updated on Monday.

"I'm really, really excited and very proud of myself and I think it's special because I won this tournament to become world number one," Feng said.

"I finished first in China, so I actually claimed the world number one in front of all the people at home. I'm really happy about that, and I hope all the Chinese are going to be watching me and the Chinese can play golf.

"Hopefully there will be more Chinese getting on the tours and more world number ones coming up from China."

Park was among a quartet of golfers to finish tied for third.

It was a third title on the LPGA Tour this year for Feng, who mixed four birdies with two bogeys in her final round.

Feng had to make par after Moriya's miss and she was cheered on to victory by the fans and then showered with water by her fellow Chinese golfers.

"I just want 2017 keep going. A never-ending 2017, that would be great," said Feng.

"I was not trying to watch (Moriya) because I know that... even though she made it, I still have to make my par putt. But she just missed it and now I've got a trophy in my hand."