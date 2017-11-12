Will Genia was outstanding for Australia in Saturday's win over Wales. (AAP)

Wallabies halfback Will Genia says Saturday's clash with England at Twickenham is nothing 'extra special'.

Genia, who was named man of the match in Saturday's win over Wales, was unavailable for last year's 37-21 defeat due to his commitments with French side Stade Francais.

However, he did play a crucial role in the memorable victory that knocked hosts England out of the Rugby World Cup at the group stage in 2015.

The 29-year-old admitted that win was one of the sweetest of his career but has thought little about it since.

"A lot of stuff came off and it was on the back of good preparation," Genia said.

"We were sharp mentally and physically and we just gave every opportunity to play well and guys went out there and executed.

"I don't think about that sort of stuff to be honest. It was a great performance but that is all done and dusted.

"The game isn't extra special.

"It's just for us as we get to London, we do our work and give ourselves a chance of performing on Saturday."

Kurtley Beale played a significant role in the 29-21 win in Cardiff with an outstanding one-on-one strip on Wales winger Steff Evans before sprinting 65 metres to touch down under the posts.

The try came at a crucial juncture in the match with the Welsh building up a head of steam as they camped themselves in the Wallabies half.

Genia was full of praise for the performance of Beale, who is deputising for Israel Folau at fullback.

"That was special, I didn't know what was happening. I looked up and saw he was running down the other end," he said.

"It was a big play just because Wales had a lot of momentum. He killed it off a little bit.

"KB is good for those sorts of plays. He can create something out of nothing.

"He's really impressed me the way he's playing."