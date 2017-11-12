An eight-year-old Perth girl is fighting for life in hospital after crashing into a cement barrier during a drag race test run.

Anita Board suffered life threatening injuries in the crash at Perth Motorplex in Kwinana on Saturday afternoon and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

It is understood she was attempting a solo drive, which young drag racers must do to be licensed and compete in events.

Perth Motorplex temporarily suspended racing after the crash while police investigated.

The venue and Australian National Drag Racing Association posted to social media: "Our thoughts are with the driver and their family."

Police say they would like to speak with anyone who saw or took video of the crash, which happened at the end of Anita's run.