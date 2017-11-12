The tennis star Jelena Dokic says her father regularly beat, whipped, spat at and kicked her during her years on the professional world tour.

Jelena Dokic has alleged she suffered years of abuse from her father during her childhood and career as a professional tennis player.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, the 34-year-old said Damir Dokic once beat her so badly that she lost consciousness.

Ms Dokic also said her father repeatedly whipped her with a belt, spat at her, kicked her in the shins, and verbally abused her.

"He beat me really badly," she told the newspaper ahead of the release of a new autobiography titled Unbreakable.

(File Image) Damir Dokic, father of Australian tennis player Jelena Dokic, pictured in 1999.

"It basically started day one of me playing tennis. It continued on from there. It spiraled out of control.

"(The beatings) happened almost on a daily basis, but … the emotional (pain), that was the one that hurt me the most … when you are 11, 12 years old and hear all those nasty things … that was more difficult for me."

In the book, Ms Dokic also writes about her experience as a young refugee after her family arrived in Australia from the former Yugoslavia in 1994.

She said she experienced extreme poverty, racism and bullying.

Ms Dokic reached a career-high ranking of world number four in 2002, but her later career was blighted by her relationship with her father.

She retired from professional tennis in 2014.

Damir Dokic did not respond to approaches for comment made by The Sunday Telegraph.