The Hockeyroos have trounced the United States 5-0 to secure third place at the International Festival of Hockey in Melbourne.

The Australians bounced back strongly after the disappointment of missing the women's final when beaten 3-2 by Japan on Saturday.

Brooke Peris scored twice in a four-goal third-quarter onslaught against the Americans in Sunday's playoff for third place.

The result ensured the Hockeyroos finished with a 2-2 record ahead of this week's Test series against Japan in Adelaide.

Midfielder Jane Claxton admitted they were out to prove a point.

"I think it was a bit of determination. We lost badly yesterday. We got outplayed," Claxton said.

"Today we wanted to prove ourselves and to the rest of the world that we can mix it with a top 10 in the world.

"We don't have World League coming up, but we do have the Japan series, so we wanted a good result leading into that to give us some confidence and get some goals on the board."