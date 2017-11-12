SUN CITY, South Africa (Reuters) - Scott Jamieson will take a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after blazing around a boiling hot Gary Player Country Club course for a third-round 67 and an eight-under-par total of 208 on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Briton, who won his only previous European Tour event in South Africa five years ago, hit five birdies in a blemish-free round as he overtook overnight leader Victor Dubuisson who is a shot back after 54 holes.

The enigmatic Frenchman was in danger of losing his European Tour card but is now chasing a substantial first prize in the $7.5-million event, the penultimate of the season.

Twice major winner and former world No. 1 Martin Kaymer moved up the leaderboard with a 69 to five-under-par for the tournament, tied for third alongside home hope Branden Grace, who made five birdies in nine holes before bogeying the last.

German Kaymer, 32, has not won a tournament since the U.S. Open three years ago.

Italy’s Francesco Molinari hit seven birdies in a round of 65 - the lowest of the tournament - to move to three under and joint fifth place, with Haydn Porteous who shot a 67.

Tommy Fleetwood, who leads the Tour’s order of merit with one event left in the season, carded a 67 to move into the top 10.

He has the chance to stretch his Race to Dubai lead over fellow Englishman Justin Rose, not playing this week after back-to-back triumphs in China and Turkey, going into next week’s finale in the United Arab Emirates.

