Sarah Kemp will head into moving day at the Indian Open three shots off the lead after a five-under 66 gave her a share of second after round two.

Kemp followed her opening-round 71 with a five-under-par 66 to move to 137 alongside French duo Camille Chevalier and Celine Boutier and hometown hope Vani Kapoor.

The Australian had started the day equal 20th. Countrywoman Rebecca Artis is three shots further back after a seven-under 65.

Scotland's Michele Thomson posted an eight-under-par 64 on Saturday to move into the lead after the second round.

The 29-year-old from Aberdeen, who joined the police after quitting professional golf in 2009 before returning to the sport in 2013, collected eight birdies to smash the course record by three strokes.

"Performance overall was really good - eight birdies, no bogeys," she told the Ladies European Tour. "Irons were solid - that was the main reason for scoring that low - and then I had 26 putts, which obviously helped.

"I didn't really do much different, just stuck to my strategy and make sure I did everything, went through my routine. I played solid (on Friday, en route to an opening 70), just didn't hole any putts."