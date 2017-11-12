Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls checks on the handiwork of the Redland Bay Men's Shed. (AAP)

Liberal National Party leader Tim Nicholls has made a major play for the grey vote, promising $720 dollars a year off seniors' bills if elected to government.

The measures include half-price driver's licences, as well as free off-peak public transport, with the measures to cost the state $114 million over three years.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls made the announcement on Sunday while in the new Gold Coast seat of Bonney, which is notionally held by the LNP by 2.2 per cent.

It followed a trip to the Redland Bay Men's Shed, where Mr Nicholls announced $100,000 to upgrade its facilities if elected.

Mr Nicholls also faced more questions about the LNP's decision to preference One Nation ahead of Labor or the Greens in around 50 seats.

A ReachTEL poll in the Sunday Mail showed three quarters of One Nation voters would put the LNP second, potentially handing them a 52 to 48 per cent two-party-preferred lead over Labor.

But One Nation itself continues to court controversy, most recently with state leader Steve Dickson claiming the Safe Schools program taught children how to masturbate and use strap-on dildos.

Mr Nicholls on Sunday repeated his statement that the LNP's decision was locked in, but blamed Labor for introducing compulsory preferential voting and tying voters' hands.

"When it comes to these preference decisions, because of what Labor's done, there are no good choices," Mr Nicholls told reporters.

"The only good choice is to put "1" beside you local LNP candidate."

It's Mr Nicholls' fourth trip to the Gold Coast this election campaign, but he said he wasn't worried about losing Bonney or one of the existing seats to Labor.