Lonzo Ball has created a piece of NBA history but it was all to no avail as Milwaukee beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to help Milwaukee overcome Lonzo Ball's triple-double for Los Angeles Lakers in a 98-90 win.

Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

At 20 years and 15 days, he beat LeBron James by four days to become the youngest to accomplish the feat.

James Harden scored 38 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 111-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

After suffering two losses to Memphis in the first two weeks of the season, the Rockets finally solved their shooting woes against the Grizzlies.

DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 15 rebounds and Anthony Davis added 25 points and 10 rebounds to help New Orleans beat Los Angeles Clippers 111-103.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 10 rebounds and short-handed San Antonio beat Chicago 133-94, setting a season high in points despite missing a third of their roster.

Dejounte Murray added 17 points and Davis Bertans had 16 points in 18 minutes for San Antonio.

The Spurs were without six players, including three starters.

Kevin Love had 29 points and 15 rebounds and Kyle Korver scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter to help Cleveland beat Dallas 111-104.

The Mavericks were down by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to one on two occasions but could never take the lead.

LeBron James, averaging 36 points in November, had just 19, but two came on an emphatic dunk with 1:08 to play that put Cleveland up 104-100.

Kristaps Porzingis returned after a one-game absence to score 34 points, and Courtney Lee added 20 in New York's 118-91 victory over Sacramento.

Bradley Beal scored 19 points and Washington forced Atlanta into a season-worst 24 turnovers with a 113-94 win.

Devin Booker and TJ Warren scored 35 points apiece and the Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-110.

The Utah Jazz beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-96.