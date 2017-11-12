Brisbane's Logan Martin has produced two almost flawless runs to win the BMX freestyle world championship.

Logan Martin has taken a major step towards Olympic selection after being crowned the inaugural BMX freestyle world champion.

Brisbane-based Martin produced two flawless rounds in the UCI Urban World Championships in Chengdu on Sunday to take the rainbow jersey

In claiming the world title, Martin finished second in the overall 2017 pointscore.

"Its amazing to win the first one (rainbow jersey) on offer in the discipline," Martin said.

"It wasn't a bad season for me in 2017, I did get a lot of seconds, but to finish off the year here with a first at the world championship, it is unbelievable."

BMX freestyle is a form of cycling that involves riders performing a series of tricks during a number of runs on a ramp-filled course with points awarded based on difficulty, originality, style and execution.

"Every time I ride the event, it is based on consistency. My goal is to stay on my bike ... and I did that today so I am stoked," Martin said.

BMX freestyle has been added to cycling program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Martin has the early inside running to make the team.

"I will certainly be putting in the work to hopefully be there in 2020," he said.

Sydney's Brandon Loupos, who finished second behind Martin in Saturday's semi-finals, finished in 10th overall.