The Senate will sit this week when it will elect a new president, swear in at least three new senators and possibly start a debate on marriage equality.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove will add some decorum to what is expected to be a messy Senate-only sitting week that will start with the election of a new president and possibly end debating a bill to permit same-sex marriage.

Liberal senators will choose a new president on Monday - the upper house's equivalent to a Speaker - to replace Stephen Parry who resigned after becoming a victim of the citizenship debacle.

The four candidates are Special Minister of State and Victorian senator Scott Ryan, South Australian senator David Fawcett, Queensland senator Ian Macdonald and Western Australian senator Dean Smith.

Senator Smith said each candidate brings a unique set of skills.

"Senators are blessed with a wide range of choice ... any one of the four candidates will make an exceptional president," he told Sky News on Sunday.

While the Greens will also nominate Peter Whish-Wilson, it is expected Senator Ryan is likely to take over the prestigious role.

Sir Peter will kick off proceedings by swearing in three new senators, including Australia's youngest-ever upper house member, 23-year-old West Australian Jordon Steele-John.

Joining him will be Queenslanders Andrew Bartlett from the Greens and Fraser Anning from One Nation.

The trio replace Scott Ludlam, Larissa Waters and Malcolm Roberts, who were disqualified by the High Court on the basis of their dual citizenship.

The government will be down one senator because former minister Fiona Nash's replacement, Liberal Hollie Hughes, is facing a hearing in the High Court to assess her eligibility.

Labor will also be down a number with Gavin Marshall on secondment to the United Nations until December 7.

In a bid to solve the citizenship crisis, the Greens will seek the Senate's support for an independent audit, however, it is unlikely to be supported.

Instead, the government will move to have all 76 senators lodge documents proving they are Australian citizens and, if relevant, have taken all necessary steps to renounce any foreign citizenship.

Labor wants senators to provide a greater level of detail and want the deadline to be December 1 instead of the prime minister's preferred December 7.

Rex Patrick, the replacement for resigned senator Nick Xenophon, is due to be formally endorsed by the South Australian parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for his swearing-in as early as Wednesday.

Wednesday will also see the Australian Bureau of Statistics announce the result of marriage equality survey.

Senator Smith, who has a bill ready to go should the 'yes' vote prevail, believes debate can start this week and continue in the final two sitting weeks of the year, starting November 27 when both houses sit.

"Australians will not tolerate delay," Senator Smith said.

The government has made it a priority to pass draft laws aimed at helping first-home buyers get into the market, but will need to get crossbench support.

Inquiry reports are due on the future of rugby union and changes to the law to make "Mediscare"-style campaigns a criminal offence.