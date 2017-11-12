Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is averaging 17.8 points and 9.4 rebounds a game in the NBA. (AAP)

Kevin Durant has brought up Ben Simmons' 76ers FEDS nickname ahead of Philadelphia's NBA meeting with Golden State.

Ben Simmons faces the most challenging game of his short, but prolific NBA career when he leads the Philadelphia 76ers against the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The 76ers will battle the All-Star laden squad headed by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green at the Warriors' intimidating Oracle Arena on Saturday (12.30pm AEDT Sunday).

The Warriors were full of praise for Simmons and 76ers' big man Joel Embiid at the pre-game shootaround, although Durant did bring up an off-season Twitter controversy.

"The FEDS," Durant told reporters on Saturday.

"That's what they are calling themselves, right?"

In June, Embiid tweeted how 76ers fans had dubbed the team The FEDS -- an acronym based on the 76ers' Markelle Fultz, Embiid, Dario Saric, and Simmons.

Durant, in a tweet, scoffed at the nickname because the four 76ers had never played a single NBA game together.

"How they got a nickname and ain't played no games together?" Durant tweeted in June.

The 76ers and Simmons have been in hot form, but stumbled against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday in a 109-108 loss.

Simmons had 18 points and six assists, a stellar performance for a rookie but below par for the phenomenal start to his season.

It was only the fourth time in 11 games he failed to have a double-double.

Durant, an eight-time All-Star and reigning NBA Finals MVP, raved on Saturday about the 21-year-old Australian's "feel for the game".

"He's playing point guard, he's rebounding, he's passing," Durant said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr concurred, praising Simmons' "unique game, incredible size and athleticism".

"He's really a guard, a point guard, point forward, but he has a powerful forward's body that is strong and powerful," Kerr said.