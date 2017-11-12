Combo image: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at a Prep class at Bardon State School, and One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson (AAP)

One Nation has come under fire for its claims about what children are being taught in Queensland schools.

Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk has described as "complete nonsense" One Nation's "atrocious" claims over the controversial Safe Schools program.

The party's state leader, Steve Dickson, on Saturday claimed primary school students were being taught how to masturbate under the program.

"We are having little kids in grade four at school, young girls being taught by teachers how to masturbate, how to strap on dildos, how to do this sort of stuff -- that is the real problem in this country."

But an angry premier said the Safe Schools program was not taught in Queensland classrooms and Mr Dickson's claims were wrong."

"I'm lost for words, I'm actually lost for words that someone would dare say such things that are simply and utterly not true."