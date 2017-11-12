Australian vice-captain David Warner says Test opening partner Matt Renshaw needs runs in Queensland's Sheffield Shield clash with NSW in Brisbane.

Australian vice-captain David Warner admits battling Test opening partner Matt Renshaw needs runs in his final Sheffield Shield hit out before the Ashes series.

Warner said on Sunday he's hoping Renshaw will get among the runs for Queensland in their clash with NSW in Brisbane from Monday, even though they'll be on opposing teams.

"I want him to score runs this week. He's been under a bit of pressure this week, there's been a bit of talk in the media," Warner said.

"You have to keep putting the numbers on the board.

"As a youngster I would be steering clear of newspapers this week."

Renshaw is feeling the selection heat before the first Ashes Test after scoring just 53 runs at 13.25 from four Shield innings this season.

Western Australia's Shaun Marsh and Cameron Bancroft are believed to be in the mix if Renshaw stumbles against a depleted NSW attack.

Making Renshaw's task easier, NSW have been forced to rest Test pacemen Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins from the Shield game as they get ready for the Ashes opener at the Gabba starting on November 23.

Warner said he wanted to see Renshaw bat with intent in the Shield game at Allan Border Field.

"I want him to do well. I am a mate of his and wish him success," Warner said of Renshaw.

"He's got to keep playing well.

"We always talk about intent. That can be even the way you leave a ball or occupy the crease.

"When I see that at the other end it brings a spark to my eye because you know your partner is on as well."

The first Test team will be named on Friday.