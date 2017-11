Australian vice-captain David Warner admits his battling Test opening partner Matt Renshaw needs runs in this week's Sheffield Shield clash in Brisbane.

Queensland's out-of-sorts Renshaw will get his last chance to bolster his Test spot before the Ashes series opener when the Bulls host Warner's NSW at Allan Border Field from Monday.

"I want to see him score some runs this week. He's been under a bit of pressure and there has been a bit of talk in the media," Warner said.