SA Premier Jay Weatherill says dog owners face $5000 fines if their pets cause injuries. (AAP)

Owners who leave the scene of a dog attack without giving assistance and leaving contact details for the injured person or animal will face a $5000 fine under new South Australian laws.

The new offence was announced by Premier Jay Weatherill on Sunday and is aimed at giving victims greater rights.

In the past five years, dog attacks have been on the rise in SA, including 340 hospital admissions due to dog-related incidents in 2015-16.