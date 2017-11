The government will facilitate a private members bill on same-sex marriage if a 'yes' postal survey vote wins but says any final decision is up to parliament.

It will be up to the parliament whether or not marriage equality is passed by Christmas, the government says.

If the postal survey results on Wednesday return a yes vote, the government will commit to facilitating debate on a private members bill to legislate same-sex marriage.

"(Senator) Dean Smith's bill is as good a bill as any to start the debate," Liberal frontbencher Christopher Pyne told Sky News on Sunday morning.

More to come