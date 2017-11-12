Signout
  • Donald Trump has offered to mediate in the South China Sea dispute. (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
Donald Trump says he's prepared to mediate between claimants in the South China Sea dispute, telling Vietnam's president that he's a very good mediator.
Source:
AAP
11 MINS AGO  UPDATED 10 MINS AGO

US President Donald Trump says he's prepared to mediate between claimants to the South China Sea, which include Vietnam and China.

"If I can help mediate or arbitrate, please let me know," Trump said in comments at the start of a meeting in Hanoi on Sunday with Vietnam's president, Tran Dai Quang.

Trump acknowledged that China's position on the South China Sea, nearly all of which is claimed by Beijing, was a problem.

"I'm a very good mediator and arbitrator," he said.

He also said that China was helping to resolve tensions over North Korea and added he hoped Russia would do the same.

Advertisement