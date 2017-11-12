Donald Trump has been welcomed to Hanoi by Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang. (AAP)

Following his trip to Hanoi, US President Donald Trump will fly to Manilla for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings and East Asia Summit.

US President Donald Trump has begun meetings with Vietnamese officials following his trip to the APEC conference in the central Vietnamese city of Da Nang.

The US president was formally welcomed on Sunday morning by President Tran Dai Quang in a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi with American and Vietnamese flags flying.

He will hold meetings with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam's de-facto head of government, and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Trump on Friday shared a vision of economic nationalism in Da Nang during a speech at the APEC summit, encouraging Asian nations to embrace patriotism.

"I am always going to put America first the same way I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first," said Trump, adding that he was keen on bilateral trade treaties with countries that "play by the rules".

Vietnam and the US have grown increasingly close in recent years as both countries fear Chinese ambitions in the South China Sea.

Following his trip to Hanoi, Trump will fly to Manilla for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings and East Asia Summit, which will both be comprised of leaders from Southeast Asian nations and representatives from dialogue countries.