Australia's first dedicated stroke ambulance will start treating Victorians in a $7.5 million, four-year trial.

The ambulance is expected to respond to about 3000 strokes a year within a 20 kilometre radius of Royal Melbourne Hospital.

It will allow paramedics to deliver life-saving treatments on scene instead of at hospital, with a CT scanner, stroke nurse, radiographer and two paramedics on board.