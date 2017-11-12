Coach Warren Gatland has denied talk that Australia hold a psychological hold over his side after the Wallabies chalked up a 13th successive win against Wales.

The Welsh have not tasted victory over Australia since 2008 after slipping to a 29-21 loss at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

However, the Kiwi coach, back at the helm after a year away after his commitments with the British and Irish Lions, said his side's decent second-half performance showed there was no fear.

"I don't think there is anything that showed today that there is a mental block about playing Australia," Gatland said.

"We were architects of our own downfall because of us not being accurate enough in the first half.

"Given the potency they have got as an attacking team, we made it easier for them. We got more accurate as the game went on.

"No-one is thinking remotely about a mental block about playing Australia.

"I thought it was a much better second-half performance.

"We allowed Australia opportunities from us being inaccurate with some of our exit plays in our 22, which put us under a lot of pressure.

"As the game went on I thought we got stronger and stronger."

The pivotal moment of the second half was the breakaway try from Kurtley Beale in the 62nd minute just as Wales were starting to build real momentum in attack.

However, there was some suspicions of a knock-on in the lead up to the try.

"I felt if Kurtley Beale had not scored that sort of freakish try, there was a good chance we could have won the game," he said.

"Against a side of that quality, you have just got to be a bit more clinical. We probably tried to force a few too many passes and off-loads."

"Sometime those decision go for you.

"They didn't look at it that long but I am not going to dwell on that."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said the statistic was not of great significance to him.

"What happens six months ago, 12 months ago, two years ago is irrelevant with different players, different mindset, different conditions," he said.

"We're humans and we love to pick these patterns but at end of day it's what happens next.

"It's only about what happens in the future that counts."