Victoria will look to claim their first Sheffield Shield win of the campaign at Tasmania's expense as they prepare to be without their Test stars.

It's not quite panic stations but reigning champions Victoria will be anxious to claim their first Sheffield Shield win of the season when they host Tasmania at the MCG starting on Monday.

The Bushrangers have made a stuttering start to their quest for a fourth consecutive title, losing to Queensland at the Gabba and then playing out a draw with South Australia.

Left-arm spinner Jon Holland has been unavailable as he continues to recover from a broken finger but Victoria have otherwise had their best players at their disposal.

That will change after the upcoming round with Peter Handscomb and potentially No.6 candidate Glenn Maxwell set to be called up to Australia's Test squad for the Ashes.

Incumbent Test wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is the only member of Tasmania's side likely to join them, although his poor form with the bat means his spot is far from secured.

Bushrangers skipper Handscomb was forthright when asked what his side needed to do to improve their record.

"Make more runs," he said.

"There have been pleasing signs, we've improved from game one to game two.

"There are good signs there and we know our bowlers are doing an unbelievable job, so it's time for the batters to step up this game."

Handscomb tuned up for the Ashes with a timely second-innings half-century against South Australia last week, while Maxwell pressed his claims with scores of 60 and 64.

Classy right-hander Handscomb felt he was in good touch in his return to home soil after tours of India and Bangladesh.

"It'd be good to get a little bit of time out in the middle and get used to scoring big runs again, which would be nice," he said.

"But everything's feeling alright, the balance feels good and my feet are moving which is the main thing."

Tasmania will be without paceman Jackson Bird who will link up with Australia's first-choice quicks for a Brisbane training camp and is set to be named in the Ashes squad.

Victoria 12-man squad: Peter Handscomb (capt), Fawad Ahmed, Scott Boland, Dan Christian, Travis Dean, Aaron Finch, Seb Gotch, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain.

Tasmania 13-man squad: George Bailey (capt), Gabe Bell, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade, Beau Webster.