Cement and masonry group Adelaide Brighton is investigating the possible involvement of an employee in a series of underpayments the company says may have been deliberately hidden.
Forensic accountants have been called in to look into discrepancies relating to a small number of customers underpaying for products supplied to them "over a sustained period", Adelaide Brighton informed the ASX on Monday.
The company said there may be a negative impact on 2016/17 earnings of up to $14 million, less any amounts recovered.