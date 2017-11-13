Luke Whitelock is skipper of a hugely inexperienced All Blacks team for their third tour match against a French XV.

Loose forward Luke Whitelock while captain a youthful All Blacks midweek team to face a French XV in Lyon.

One-Test Highlanders No.8 Whitelock joined the tour this week as cover for the injured Jerome Kaino and will return home after the match at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Tuesday.

He becomes the 133rd player to captain New Zealand.

The hugely inexperienced matchday 23 features nine players who are uncapped at Test level.

Five of them are yet to play for the All Blacks - starting centre Jack Goodhue and reserves Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Dillon Hunt and Akira Ioane.

There are six players who were part of the Barbarians who pushed the All Blacks close in the opening tour match at Twickenham.

Ioane was added from the touring Maori All Blacks squad.

There are just 123 combined caps in the starting XV, with the most experienced player being 27-capped halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

Liam Squire returns from virus which ruled him out of the Test win over France in Paris on Saturday.

If he impresses, he is one of the few players likely to push for a starting spot to face Scotland in Edinburgh this weekend.

Reserve forwards Scott Barrett and Ofa Tu'ungafasi are the only players who were involved in Paris, both coming off the bench.

Coach Steve Hansen says he will be an interested observer as he opens the door for future prospects to shine.

"This is another exciting opportunity for a young, group of men to go out and experience what it's like to wear the All Blacks jersey and deal with all the pressures that come with that," Hansen said.

"Whilst Luke Whitelock is only playing his second game for the All Blacks, he was an obvious choice as captain given his experience and leadership as captain of both the Highlanders and Canterbury."

Mo'unga is one of just two backs on the bench and will effectively cover every position outside halfback.

The home side is expected to provide a staunch test.

It comprises the other half of French coach Guy Noves' 46-man national training group.

All Blacks: David Havili, Matt Duffie, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Seta Tamanivalu, Lima Sopoaga, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Luke Whitelock (capt), Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Dominic Bird, Patrick Tuipulotu, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Nathan Harris, Tim Perry. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Atu Moli, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Akira Ioane, Dillon Hunt, Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo'unga.