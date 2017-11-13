Rail freight operator Aurizon says it is in early talks to acquire the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal (WICET), as part of a consortium.
Aurizon said that while there is no certainty preliminary discussions will result in a transaction, it has proposed to buy WICET as part of a consortium deal, in which other members would acquire one or more of WICET's source mines.
"If successful, the consortium's proposal would provide a long-term, sustainable and economic solution for this important state and national infrastructure asset," Aurizon said in a statement to the ASX on Monday.