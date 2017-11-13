Aurizon has confirmed that, as part of a consortium, it is in discussions that could see it acquire the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal.

Rail freight operator Aurizon says it is in early talks to acquire the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal (WICET), as part of a consortium.

Aurizon said that while there is no certainty preliminary discussions will result in a transaction, it has proposed to buy WICET as part of a consortium deal, in which other members would acquire one or more of WICET's source mines.

"If successful, the consortium's proposal would provide a long-term, sustainable and economic solution for this important state and national infrastructure asset," Aurizon said in a statement to the ASX on Monday.