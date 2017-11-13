Billy Slater and wife Nicole during Cox Plate Day at Moonee Valley Racecourse in late October. (AAP)

Rugby legend Billy Slater's horse Saunter could well be on his way to Australia after his victory in the November Handicap at Doncaster.

Saunter, a four-year-old, was having only his second start for trainer Ian Williams when taking the feature race on the last day of the English turf season on Saturday.

That success has opened up many avenues for the gelding, who is jointly owned by Slater and Michael Watt.

"There are lots of things he could do," Williams said.

"He could go and run in France and he's been put on the list for Dubai. Obviously there is the jumping angle with him and I'm sure if it was the right thing to do, Michael Watt (part-owner) would be more than happy.

"We've got so many options.

"His other part-owner Billy Slater is one of the biggest Australian rugby stars, so it might not be unsurprising if the horse turned up in Australia during the summer or spring."