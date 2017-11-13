Supermaxi Black Jack is looming as a strong contender for Sydney to Hobart line honours if the winds are light.

Supermaxi Black Jack has shown she will be the boat to beat if light winds blow in this year's Sydney to Hobart.

The 2017 race starting on Boxing Day features a number of top boats under new command.

Not quite a case of 'if you can't beat 'em, buy 'em', but there's some intriguing storylines developing.

Black Jack, recently purchased by Queenslander Peter Harburg, took line honours in last weekend's Cabbage Tree Island Race, one of the last major offshore events before the Sydney to Hobart.

Relishing the light wind conditions, Black Jack held a handy lead over eight-times Sydney to Hobart line honours winner Wild Oats XI.

That record-breaking boat didn't complete the race, as she headed back to Sydney where some of her crew had other commitments.

Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards was happy with the way his boat performed in unfavourable conditions.

His boat has had some exciting duels this year with Black Jack, which took Sydney to Hobart line honours in 2009 as Alfa Romeo.

Black Jack finished just three minutes and 31 seconds astern of Wild Oats XI in the Sydney Gold Coast race in late July.

When they clashed next at Hamilton Island, Oats performed better in windier conditions and Black Jack prospered in lighter breeze.

As Alfa Romeo, Black Jack was first owned by Neville Crichton, who this year will skipper the 2015 line honours winner Comanche.

They aren't the only supermaxis to be under new command this year.

The 2016 line honours winner and race record holder Perpetual LOYAL has been sold by Anthony Bell to Christian Beck, who has renamed the 100 footer InfoTrack after a software company he founded.

Two of last year's competing supermaxis, CQS and Scallywag, won't be in the fleet this year.

CQS has entered the Trans-Atlantic event and Scallywag is contesting the Volvo Ocean Race.

Last year's overall winner Giacomo is also under new ownership this year, with New Zealander Jim Delegat selling the V70 boat to American brothers David and Peter Askew, who have renamed it Wizard.

Wizard is one of a record 31 international boats among the list of 110 entries.