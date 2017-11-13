Second bottom with eight points from 11 games, Swansea have scored only seven league goals all season and are in desperate need of some firepower up front.

"Both Wilfried and Renato will be available for selection for Burnley," Clement told the club's website.(www.swanseacity.com)

"It is good to have them back as they are players that can bring a lot to the quality of the squad."

Bony, 28, last played in Swansea's defeat by West Ham United in September when he sustained a hamstring injury, while 20-year-old Sanches has missed the club's last three games due to a thigh problem.

Midfielder Leon Britton and defender Angel Rangel are also expected to return for the trip to Burnley.

