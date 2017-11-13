"Both Wilfried and Renato will be available for selection for Burnley," Clement told the club's website.(www.swanseacity.com)
"It is good to have them back as they are players that can bring a lot to the quality of the squad."
Bony, 28, last played in Swansea's defeat by West Ham United in September when he sustained a hamstring injury, while 20-year-old Sanches has missed the club's last three games due to a thigh problem.
Midfielder Leon Britton and defender Angel Rangel are also expected to return for the trip to Burnley.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)