Caleb Ewan won stage seven of the 100th Giro d'Italia and celebrated in traditional style. (AAP)

Australian cycling sprint king Caleb Ewan would welcome the chance to chase a home Commonwealth title in the road race on the Gold Coast next year.

But that decision will ultimately fall to his Orica-Scott team.

Next year is shaping as a big one for the 23-year-old Ewan, who will kick off 2018 in Australia at the national road championships, the Tour Down Under and Race Melbourne on January 25, where he is the official ambassador.

He will then head to Europe, with a potential Tour de France debut partly dependent on how sprint-friendly the course is at the preceding Giro d'Italia.

The Commonwealth Games men's road race on the Gold Coast will take place on April 10, which clashes with the high-profile Spring Classics in Europe.

"It comes at kind of a bad time where I'm in between blocks of racing," Ewan said on Monday at the launch of Race Melbourne.

"I need to speak to my coach and see if it's a possibility.

"I'd love to represent Australia again in the Commonwealth Games.

"I was there three years ago in Glasgow and that was a great experience."

Australia's greatest-ever sprinter, three-time Tour de France green jersey winner Robbie McEwen, said Ewan could contend for top spot on the podium in the road race on the Gold Coast.

"Even though the course isn't flat or easy he could still get around it and possibly win it," said McEwen.

"But it's going to take a really mixed team because it's going to be a very tactical race."

McEwen wore the green and gold at three Olympics, but was never given permission by any of his professional teams to ride at the Commonwealth Games.

McEwen said Ewan - his successor as Australia's best sprinter - could have challenged for a stage win at this year's Tour de France had Orica-Scott included him in their line-up.

"Marcel Kittel dominated and won five, maybe he wouldn't have beaten him," said McEwen.

"But if things had gone his way at this year's Tour, Caleb could have won a stage.

"The problem now is when do Orica-Scott decide to debut him in the Tour?

"They have been building towards trying to win a yellow jersey in that team and those two ambitions don't go so well together.

"He'd be largely unsupported at the Tour, but even if he went as a lone wolf I think he could do well - even with just one helper."