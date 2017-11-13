Church leaders have brought muffins and flowers to Christian Porter's WA office, but refuse to leave as they protest the Commonwealth's stance on Manus Island.

A group of church leaders are refusing to leave the WA office of Social Services Minister Christian Porter as they call on the federal government to bring people from offshore processing centres to Australia.

The group, part of the Love Makes A Way movement, entered Mr Porter's Ellenbrook office just before 2pm on Monday with flowers and muffins, and say they are not interrupting the work of staff.

They say their action has been taken in solidarity with the more than 400 men on Manus Island, and they urge the Commonwealth to accept New Zealand's offer to resettle 150 people and bring the others to Australia.

Father Chris Bedding, who is outside the building, told AAP there were seven religious leaders from different Christian faiths inside and they were in a circle praying.

He said they would remain in the building until they received a response from Mr Porter, who he claimed left the office when they arrived.

Mr Porter has been sought for comment.

A police spokesman told AAP officers were on their way to the office to assess the extent of the disturbance.

It comes after a protest last week in which two people were removed from a hanging tent four storeys above the Subiaco office of Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

Cornerstone Church pastor Jarrod McKenna and psychologist Delroy Bergsma spent almost seven hours peacefully urging the evacuation of Manus Island before the Tactical Response Group arrested them.