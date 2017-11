All Blacks hooker Dane Coles will leave the northern hemisphere tour after suffering a knee injury in the win over France in Paris.

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has been diagnosed with anterior cruciate ligament damage to his left knee and will head home midweek.

He is expected to be out for four to six months.

Coles scored an early try in the All Blacks 38-18 win over France in Paris. He suffered the injury soon afterwards and played on for another 10 minutes before coming off.

He missed much of the Super Rugby season with Hurricanes and the British and Irish Lions series with ongoing concussion symptoms.