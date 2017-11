Commercial loans including mortgages to investors fell 7.8 per cent in September, while home loans to owner-occupiers also fell during the same period.

Home loans to owner occupiers were down 2.1 per cent to $20.7 billion, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Personal loans rose 0.8 per cent to $6.24 billion in September, while lease finance fell 1.3 per cent to $565 million.