ATHENS (Reuters) - Croatia clinched a place in next year's World Cup on Sunday after holding Greece to a goalless draw to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory in their playoff tie.

Having done the hard work four days ago by triumphing in the first leg in Zagreb, Zlatko Dalic's team finished the job comfortably against a much-improved Greek team, who were full of attacking intent and tenacious tackling.

Despite the home side's brave efforts, however, it was Croatia who came closest to scoring with Ivan Perisic hitting the post in the first half as the visitors qualified with ease for the showpiece in Russia.

No team has overturned a 4-1 first leg deficit at this stage, while the Croatians have now not lost a major tournament playoff match on any of their five occasions.

There were some flashes of danger from Michael Skibbe's Greece side. However, despite having more possession, chances were few and far between and they failed to test Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic until the 87th minute with Panagiotis Tachtsidis having his shot saved.

Skibbe shuffled his pack considerably, making six changes after their poor performance in the first leg - three of those came in defence with Giannis Maniatis, Giorgos Tzavellas, and Kyriakos Papadopoulos replaced by fit-again captain Vasilis Torosidis, Kostas Manolas and Panagiotis Retsos.

The changes, coupled with a vociferous home crowd inside the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium, seemed to work as the hosts looked more competitive, tenacious in the tackle and chasing every lost cause.

For all Greece's enthusiastic and energetic play, however, Croatia always looked threatening when they managed to get forward, with Perisic, Nikola Kalinic and Mario Mandzukic all causing problems with their movement and slick passing.

Inter Milan midfielder Perisic came closest to a goal when his fierce shot cannoned off Orestis Karnezis' left post with the Greek goalkeeper well beaten just before half-time.

Greece continued to try and chip away at Croatia but apart from Tachtisidis' shot, the visitors held on comfortably to ease through.

