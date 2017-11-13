Key moments from day 16 of the campaign for the November 25 Queensland election.

WHERE THE LEADERS CAMPAIGNED:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk: started the day with a health announcement in Townsville before she jetted north to Cairns.

* Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls: stayed in southeast Queensland where he travelled from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast via the hinterland.

--

WHAT LABOR TALKED ABOUT:

* Ms Palaszczuk committed $154 million to further reduce specialist hospital waiting lists, taking Labor's health election promises to $1 billion.

"When we came into office over 104,000 people were waiting. What we have seen over our huge investment of over $361 million, we have been able to bring that list down to around 38,447." - Annastacia Palaszczuk

--

WHAT THE LNP TALKED ABOUT:

* Mr Nicholls vowed to spend $215 million to build the Sunshine Coast Hospital Link Rd, a project promised by former LNP premier Campbell Newman but one that hadn't been picked up by the Palaszczuk government.

He refused to say he'd accept One Nation support to rule if the minor party holds the balance of power after the election.

"I've been asked that question plenty of times, my position has always been that we are going into this contest to win." - Tim Nicholls.

--

WHAT MADE NEWS:

* Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is under pressure to retain her South Brisbane seat after a Galaxy poll found her popularity had slipped since 2015. Greens candidate Amy MacMahon has a lead of 51-49 on a two-party preferred basis.

* One Nation's Steve Dickson apologised if the words he used to claim primary schoolers were being taught to masturbate had offended people, but reiterated his party's policy the Safe Schools Program should be removed from classrooms. This is despite the fact the premier has said it is not being taught.

* Mr Nicholls defended the LNP's decision to preference One Nation ahead of the Greens in 50 seats, but would again not commit to or rule out forming a minority government with Pauline Hanson's party.