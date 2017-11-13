The death toll from the earthquake that struck the Iran-Iraq border region has risen to 328, with 2,530 injured, according to Iran's Interior Ministry.

IRNA says the majority of those killed were from the town of Sarpol-e-Zahab in Iran's western Kermanshah province.

The magnitude 7.3 quake was centred 31 kilometres outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the US Geological Survey.

The quake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Iran's western Kermanshah province sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq. Residents in the rural area rely mainly on farming to make a living.

The Iranian Health Department is asking citizens to donate blood for the injured.