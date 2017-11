Shares in agribusiness Elders lift after the company announces its first dividends to shareholders since 2008, and that its FY profit had more than doubled.

Shares in Elders have surged nearly nine per cent after the agribusiness boosted its annual profit and paid shareholders a dividend for the first time since 2008.

Elders' reported net profit for fiscal 2017 more than doubled to $116 million, and the company paid a final dividend of 7.5 cents per share plus a special dividend, also at 7.5 cents per share.

Shares in Elders were 47.5 cents, or 9.15 per cent, higher at $5.665 at 1217 AEDT on Monday.