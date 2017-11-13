European Union foreign ministers have approved economic sanctions including an arms embargo on Venezuela, saying regional elections last month marred by reported irregularities have deepened the country's crisis.

Anxious not to push Caracas any closer to economic and political collapse as authorities there begin debt restructuring talks, EU governments held back from targeting any individuals.

The bloc instead left names for a later stage to try to persuade President Nicholas Maduro to calm the situation.

"Everything we do it aimed at seeking dialogue between the government and the opposition to find a democratic and peaceful solution," Spain's Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told reporters at a meeting with his counterparts where the sanctions decision was taken.

Venezuelan opposition leaders said last week they would resume efforts to hold dialogue with Maduro, even though he had previously used the talks to stall for time instead of implementing serious reform.

Spain has long pushed for sanctions on those close to the president, whom Washington accuses of installing a dictatorship and slapped sanctions on in July, but the EU has been divided over whom to target.

The arms embargo adds Venezuela to an EU list that includes North Korea and Syria, where European defence companies can no longer do business and to which the sale of any goods deemed as being used for repression are also banned.