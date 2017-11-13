If the GST system isn't changed to give WA a fairer share, the state's senators should block supply in the upper house, a federal inquiry has heard.

Julie Matheson, who has established her own political party with the backing of prominent West Australians, including retired judge Peter Nisbet QC and property developer Nigel Satterley, says the current GST system is creating a "welfare nation".

"The treasurer has the power to change the GST system; if he doesn't change the GST system, then Western Australia needs to take a stronger view on how it participates in Australia federally," she told reporters after appearing at the GST inquiry.