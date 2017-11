Diesel generators will provide 100 megawatts of back up energy for Victoria's grid in case of a heatwave over summer.

The Australian Energy Market Operator says the generators would be used during the third or fourth day of a heat wave when people to ramp up the air conditioning.

Diesel generators were also used in 2014 as a reserve energy source in Victoria.