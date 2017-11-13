Ghana, who had played at the last three World Cup finals, finished with a single victory in their six group games and finished a disappointing third in the standings behind Egypt and Uganda.

Egypt's Mahmoud Shikabala opened the scoring with a left-footed strike in the 62nd minute but Netherlands-born striker Gyasi equalised just two minutes later with a deflected effort from outside the area.

It was only the second cap for the 26-year-old Gyasi, who plays his club football in Norway.

Egypt secured qualification for next year's tournament in Russia when they beat Congo in Alexandria last month. It will be their first World Cup since the 1990 finals in Italy.

